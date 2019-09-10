Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli tourist raped in South Africa

"The men raped the woman and robbed the couple, before fleeing the scene," Leonard Lati added.

By
September 10, 2019 08:15
Rape [illustration].

Rape [illustration] 370. (photo credit: Ingimage)

An Israeli tourist in South Africa was raped and a couple who were with her were robbed in a lodging hut in the town of Graskop in Mpumalanga province.

The South African police have confirmed that their investigation supports this, as has been reported in the local media.
 
Police spokesman Leonard Lati said police opened a manhunt for four men who, according to the complaint, attacked the woman and couple and demanded they undress.

"The men raped the woman and robbed the couple, before fleeing the scene," he added.

The Foreign Ministry released a statement saying they are aware this incident occurred and will be taking appropriate action, and that the Israeli tourist has already returned to Israel.


