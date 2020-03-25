The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others

According to the federation, this is not an isolated incident, with a similar case occurring last week in Venice for the same reason.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 25, 2020 17:34
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis. (photo credit: ICEJ)
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
(photo credit: ICEJ)
After being diagnosed with the coronavirus, 34-year-old Italian nurse Daniela Trezzi committed suicide, worried she had infected others, the Daily Mail reported, citing The National Federation of Nurses of Italy.
Trezzi was working at the intensive care ward at the San Gerado hospital in the town of Monza in Lombardy, a region of northern Italy that was hit the hardest by the outbreak.
In a statement, the federation said Trezzi was under "heavy stress," fearing that she was spreading the virus while trying to help stop the crisis, the Daily Mail reported.
"Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses," the federation's statement said.
"The condition and stress to which our professionals are subjected is under the eyes of all." 
According to the hospital's general-manager Mario Alparone, Trezzi had been at home sick since March 10, and "was not under surveillance."
Local media reported that judicial authorities have launched an investigation into Trezzi's death.
According to the federation, this is not an isolated incident, with a similar case occurring last week in Venice for the same reason.
According to the Daily Mail citing an Italian research institute, around 5,760 healthcare workers in the country were diagnosed with COVID-19, which is approximately 8% of all total cases in Italy.
Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the government was working on obtaining more protective equipment, adding that there was maximum attention on helping out Lombardy.
"Our priority is to keep doctors, nurses and all our health personnel safe," Conte said.
The coronavirus outbreak has stretched the capabilities of the hospitals in Lombardy to their limit, with supplies running thin as the number of cases continues to rise.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags italy suicide nurse Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by