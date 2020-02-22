The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Kuwait Airways under scrutiny after refusal to fly Israeli from London Heathrow

Kuwait is one of many countries who either do not recognize or do not allow Israeli visitors into their countries, this includes sovereigns such as Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, among others.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 06:03
FILE PHOTO: UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Lawfare Project has filed a new complaint again Kuwait Airways for continued discrimination after Orna Schneider, an Israeli woman, was barred from traveling from London Heathrow to Bangkok succeeding her presentation of an Israeli passport to airline staff.
Kuwait is one of many countries who either do not recognize Israeli passports, passports with Israeli visas or do not allow Israeli visitors into their countries flat out, this includes sovereigns such as Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, among others.
Though Kuwait Airways, which is the national airline carrier of the Gulf state, is outside of the their country's jurisdiction at London Heathrow traveling to Bangkok, the airline extended their authority and the government's wishes by turning Schneider away from her flight.
"At this point, it is clear that Kuwait Airways’ hate for Israelis supersedes their desire to stay in business. If they simply end their illegal boycott of Israeli passengers, they’d be free to fly their planes wherever they want. As long as Kuwait enforces this discriminatory policy, in clear violation of national and international anti-discrimination laws," said Executive Director of the Lawfare Project Brooke Goldstein.
The Lawfare Project has been working since 2017 to hold Kuwait Airways accountable for breaching United States and international anti-discrimination laws. Due to this action, Kuwait Airways no longer runs inter-European flights or routes to JFK, according to the Lawfare Project.
“This is about an institutional policy of discrimination against a protected group under the provisions of the Equality Act 2010. If a carrier refused to carry any other minority group in the UK they would be closed down without hesitation. It is wholly unacceptable that the prejudices and discriminatory practices from a foreign country should be imported into the UK," said Robert Festenstein, Principal at RHF Solicitors and legal counsel on the case.
"All people living and working in the UK should be able to purchase all services being made available to the general population an for Heathrow Airport to allow this to happen in their terminal is something which should be the subject of an immediate investigation."


Tags London kuwait Lawfare
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by