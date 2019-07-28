Las Vegas invaded by massive swarm of grasshoppers

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

A massive swarm of grasshoppers has been plaguing Las Vegas, Nevada with footage that makes it look like a scene from the Book of Exodus.



A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers had residents and tourists of Las Vegas in panic as massive swarms of the insects plagued the city's streets, and are expected to keep doing so for the next two weeks before they migrate onward.

Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/reQX7hJR7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2019

What happens in Vegas, definitely can stay in Vegas! #GrasshopperInvasion pic.twitter.com/rH144Izbig — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) July 27, 2019

The grasshoppers came out to play overnight! Viewers sent in their video of grasshopper swarms from around the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night. Have you seen them in your neighborhood?



WHY grasshoppers are invading the valley: https://t.co/DSSz72ZLwH pic.twitter.com/oJkLdujqNr — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 26, 2019

Did anyone happen to spot Moses shouting something to Pharaoh in front of that pyramid on the Las Vegas Strip? I see there are millions of grasshoppers in the area... #GrasshopperInvasion #GrasshopperPlague



VIDEO: https://t.co/ySfvvPZB4O pic.twitter.com/kJpwmW3vfC — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 27, 2019

The Las Vegas National Weather Service shared on Twitter footage of a radar that is tasked with marking biological targets, showing a large mass of thermal activity within the city, clearly marking the swarms of grasshoppers.Jeff Knight, Nevada's Department of Agriculture state entomologist told media reporters that the swarm of insects is unusual, but certainly not unprecedented, explaining that the winter rains are the reason behind the insects' migration to that area, and also assured that the grasshoppers pose no danger to humans with a very low chance to damage any property.Knight also assured that the grasshoppers would continue their migration and leave Las Vegas area within the next two or three weeks.The footage and reports made many Las Vegas residents recall the Book of Exodus, specifically the plagues of Egypt, as Travis Herzog, Chief Meteorologist at ABC13 asked if "anyone happen to spot Moses shouting something to Pharaoh in front of that pyramid on the Las Vegas Strip?"Other Las Vegas residents looked for any possible solution, remembering grasshoppers as the villains in Walt Disney's and Pixar's "A Bug's Life," when they shared pictures of the movie's heroes as the only possible comic solution to the grasshopper invasion.

