Las Vegas invaded by massive swarm of grasshoppers

Juvenile Eastern Lubber Grasshoppers.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A massive swarm of grasshoppers has been plaguing Las Vegas, Nevada with footage that makes it look like a scene from the Book of Exodus.
A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers had residents and tourists of Las Vegas in panic as massive swarms of the insects plagued the city's streets, and are expected to keep doing so for the next two weeks before they migrate onward.
The Las Vegas National Weather Service shared on Twitter footage of a radar that is tasked with marking biological targets, showing a large mass of thermal activity within the city, clearly marking the swarms of grasshoppers.
Jeff Knight, Nevada's Department of Agriculture state entomologist told media reporters that the swarm of insects is unusual, but certainly not unprecedented, explaining that the winter rains are the reason behind the insects' migration to that area, and also assured that the grasshoppers pose no danger to humans with a very low chance to damage any property.
Knight also assured that the grasshoppers would continue their migration and leave Las Vegas area within the next two or three weeks.
The footage and reports made many Las Vegas residents recall the Book of Exodus, specifically the plagues of Egypt, as Travis Herzog, Chief Meteorologist at ABC13 asked if "anyone happen to spot Moses shouting something to Pharaoh in front of that pyramid on the Las Vegas Strip?"
Other Las Vegas residents looked for any possible solution, remembering grasshoppers as the villains in Walt Disney's and Pixar's "A Bug's Life," when they shared pictures of the movie's heroes as the only possible comic solution to the grasshopper invasion.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>