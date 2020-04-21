Novak Djokovic opposes compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for ATP players

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world, revealed that if coronavirus vaccinations become compulsory for professional tennis players to compete once the season resumes then his return to sport will be questionable at best.Djokavic said in a Facebook live video chat with several of his fellow Serbian athletes that he is personally opposed to vaccinations and does not feel comfortable with anyone imposing a vaccine for COVID-19 on himself or others for that matter - adding that he will have to make a tough decision if that situation ever arises. "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in the live Facebook chat. "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."Last month, former world number one Amelie Mauresmo said the rest of the 2020 tennis season might be wiped out, saying that action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus."International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis," the two-time grand slam winner said in a widely shared tweet.The ATP and WTA jointly announced in March the continued suspension of their respective tours until July 13."Regrettably, the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic leaves us with no choice but to suspend the Tour further; a decision we've made in close cooperation with our members and the other governing bodies of tennis," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said."Health and safety remains the top priority as we navigate the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times, and we will do everything we can for the Tour to resume at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so."The French Open, which was slated to be played May 24-June 7, previously announced that it has been postponed to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 in Paris.The US Open is still in line to be played in New York from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, the US Tennis Association announced Wednesday.The 2020 Wimbledon Championships were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time Wimbledon has been canceled since World War II in 1945. The Grand Slam grass-court tournament had been scheduled for June 29-July 12. Next year's event will be held from June 28-July 11, 2021.Medical experts are working overtime to formulate a vaccine for the coronavirus, but a ready-for-market vaccination is not expected until 2021, raising doubts whether any further tennis tournaments can be contested this year.Djokovic made a flying start to the 2020 season, winning the Australian Open in January for his 17th grand slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Euro 2020 soccer championship were among the events postponed until next year as the pandemic has caused 165,000 deaths worldwide, as of Monday.