Palestinian Harvard student barred entry into U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 12:32
1 minute read.
A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts

A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University . (photo credit: Reuters)

A 17-year-old Palestinian Harvard freshman was denied entry into the United States on Tuesday, with immigration officers questioning him for hours before cancelling his visa, according to Harvard University newspaper The Crimson.

A resident of Tyre, Lebanon, Ismail B. Ajjawi says he was subjected to hours of interrogation and had his laptop and cellphone searched for five hours, before finally being questioned regarding social media posts by friends that were deemed anti-American.

“I responded that I have no business with such posts and that I didn't like, [s]hare or comment on them and told her that I shouldn't be held responsible for what others post,” he wrote, according to The Crimson. “I have no single post on my timeline discussing politics.”

The immigration officer then decided to cancel his visa.

"Applicants must demonstrate they are admissible into the U.S. by overcoming ALL grounds of inadmissibility including health-related grounds, criminality, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds," wrote US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Michael S. McCarthy in a letter to Harvard. "This individual was deemed inadmissible to the United States based on information discovered during the CBP inspection.”

Ajjawi says he was held in Boston airport for eight hours until he was sent back to Lebanon.

Harvard and AMIDEAST, the non-profit organization that awarded him the scholarship to study in the US, are both working to assist the student to enter the country.

The young man, who had grown up in a camp for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, made headlines in the country at just 14 for receiving one of the highest scores on primary school exams, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. He had been granted a full scholarship to Harvard.


