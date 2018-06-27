Senior Polish official says country will amend controversial Holocaust law

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Polish government will amend a controversial law dealing with the Holocaust so that it will not be a crime subject to prosecution to say that the Polish nation or people were responsible for Holocaust-related crimes, a spokesman for the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's chancellery, said in a public radio interview that the intent of the law was to “defend the good name of Poland” and counteract the use of the words “Polish death camps” instead of “Nazi death camps,” but that that this caused a crisis with Israel and “our other partners,” including the US.
He said that the law will be amended so that the issue will be dealt with through “civil-legal tools” rather than criminalization.
On Tuesday, the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (IAJLJ) submitted an opinion to Poland's Constitution Tribunal reviewing the law, saying that the imposition of “criminal restrictions on freedom of expression not only violates constitutional and international law’s standards but also harms Poland itself and its relations with the Jewish people.”
The IAJLJ issued a statement saying that according to its legal position, “the amendment severely and disproportionately violates the freedom of expression protected by international and European treaties (to which Poland is a party), is incompatible with the provisions of the Polish Constitution itself that protects freedom of expression and freedom of the press – and has already caused increase in anti-Semitism in Poland. There is also concern that the amendment will cause a chilling effect when it comes to the study of the Holocaust, since researchers will be cautious in their statements and afraid to publish their research.”
The Constitutional Court has not yet set a date for a hearing on the law.
Last week Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told the visiting Polish minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz that Israeli-Polish ties will not return to normal until the controversial law is changed
.
He told the The Jerusalem Post
that while all agreement with Poland already in effect would continue, no new agreements would be entered into with Warsaw until the law was changed.
The controversial law, under the heading “Protection of the reputation of the Republic of Poland and the Polish Nation,” reads: “Whoever publicly and contrary to the facts attributes to the Polish Nation or to the Polish State responsibility or co-responsibility for the Nazi crimes committed by the German Third Reich... or for any other offenses constituting crimes against peace, humanity or war crimes, or otherwise grossly diminishes the responsibility of the actual perpetrators of these crimes, shall be liable to a fine or deprivation of liberty for up to three years.”
The law states that if the “perpetrator” acts unintentionally, “they shall be liable to a fine or restriction of liberty.” It excludes those acting “within the framework of artistic or scientific activity,” and said the law is applicable irrespective of where the “prohibited act” took place, and regardless of whether the offender is a Polish citizen or a foreigner.