Popular video game Fortnite leaves players confused as map disappears

The video game, which took the world by storm two years ago, has seemingly blacked out, baffling players.

By
October 14, 2019 22:07
Youtube screenshot of a livestream of the Season 10 Fortnite black hole

Youtube screenshot of a livestream of the Season 10 Fortnite black hole. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

One of the world's most played shooter video games today, Fortnite, has had its map erased as part of a game event.

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, launch seasons of the game, beginning and ending with special in-game events. The tenth event, which occurred between Sunday and Monday night, left the map pitch black, save for a small black hole in the center.

The event was aptly named "The End."

Fortnite was oftentimes streamed on the platform Twitch, but Fortnite closed their page on the streamer after the event. They also deleted all of their tweets, save for one: a screenshot of the black hole.

This is expected to be a maneuver leading into "Chapter Two" of the famous video game. There is no word yet when Season 11 of the game will come out.


