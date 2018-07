Pro-Palestinian Swedish politician says Israelis should be sent to U.S.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Pro-Palestinian activist and Swedish Parliamentary Candidate for the Feminist Initiative Party Oldoz Javidi suggested in an interview that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was for Israeli Jews to leave for the United States.



"My unofficial opinion as an individual is a bit more fantasy-based. Israel has occupied another country. Driving people to flee from their own homes, taking their land and stolen their livelihood and freedom," the activist said defending her position in the interview.





So...a candidate for parliament from the Swedish Feminist Party (FI) suggests “moving all the Jews from Israel to America” as a solution to the ME conflict. Moving Jews against their will to solve a problem? Sounds like a final solution to me. Solid feminist politics. pic.twitter.com/F5LTAnCyG7 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) July 18, 2018

Whoops, an activist who was with the Gaza flotilla and said she is a candidate for Swedish parliament for the Feminist Initiative Party...gave an interview suggesting the solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict was for Israelis to be "invited" to go to the US, then it was deleted pic.twitter.com/agiODyuEht — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) July 18, 2018

"Israel's best friend is the United States, another infernal regime with vastly large land areas," she continued. "So why don't they invite their friends over and make room for them? They seem to do well in each other's company."Then the Palestinians can live in peace and rebuild the land that once was theirs."Swedish Jewish political adviser, writer and activist Annika Rothstein called her out on Twitter for her comments, writing: "So... a candidate for parliament from the Swedish Feminist Party (FI) suggests “moving all the Jews from Israel to America” as a solution to the ME conflict. Moving Jews against their will to solve a problem? Sounds like a final solution to me. Solid feminist politics."The Swedish online magazine Feministiskt Perspektiv, who interviewed Javidi, removed her comment after the article was published, claiming it might be misinterpreted.Javidi has taken part in numerous pro-Palestinian activities in the past. Most recently, she participated in the Freedom Flotilla headed towards Gaza , which left the Swedish port of Gothenburg in May and is currently anchored in Palermo, Sicily."It is a huge honor to be onboard the ship to Gaza," the activist expressed on the official website of the Gaza flotilla. "As a politician onboard, my job is to raise further awareness on the Palestinian cause. I’m asking my politician colleagues all around the world to join this cause."As politicians, we are obligated to use our capacity and be the voice of the Palestinian people while their own voice has been silenced during decades of oppression and occupation," the activist emphasized."We all need to do something, whatever it is that we can do."