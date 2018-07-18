Pro-Palestinian Swedish politician says Israelis should be sent to U.S.

A Palestinian flag flutters as activists ride a boat during a rally ahead of the 4th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident, at the seaport of Gaza City May 29, 2014.
Pro-Palestinian activist and Swedish Parliamentary Candidate for the Feminist Initiative Party Oldoz Javidi suggested in an interview that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was for Israeli Jews to leave for the United States.
"My unofficial opinion as an individual is a bit more fantasy-based. Israel has occupied another country. Driving people to flee from their own homes, taking their land and stolen their livelihood and freedom," the activist said defending her position in the interview.
"Israel's best friend is the United States, another infernal regime with vastly large land areas," she continued. "So why don't they invite their friends over and make room for them? They seem to do well in each other's company.
"Then the Palestinians can live in peace and rebuild the land that once was theirs."
Swedish Jewish political adviser, writer and activist Annika Rothstein called her out on Twitter for her comments, writing: "So... a candidate for parliament from the Swedish Feminist Party (FI) suggests “moving all the Jews from Israel to America” as a solution to the ME conflict. Moving Jews against their will to solve a problem? Sounds like a final solution to me. Solid feminist politics."
The Swedish online magazine Feministiskt Perspektiv, who interviewed Javidi, removed her comment after the article was published, claiming it might be misinterpreted.
Javidi has taken part in numerous pro-Palestinian activities in the past. Most recently, she participated in the Freedom Flotilla headed towards Gaza
, which left the Swedish port of Gothenburg in May and is currently anchored in Palermo, Sicily.
"It is a huge honor to be onboard the ship to Gaza," the activist expressed on the official website of the Gaza flotilla. "As a politician onboard, my job is to raise further awareness on the Palestinian cause. I’m asking my politician colleagues all around the world to join this cause.
"As politicians, we are obligated to use our capacity and be the voice of the Palestinian people while their own voice has been silenced during decades of oppression and occupation," the activist emphasized.
"We all need to do something, whatever it is that we can do."