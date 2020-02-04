A Lebanese Shiite cleric who participated in a delegation of Muslim leaders to Auschwitz ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation last month is now seeking asylum in France due to deaths threats against him.Sheikh Mohamad Ali El Husseini was one of two dozen Muslim clerics who participated in the visit to Auschwitz, together with representatives from the Muslim World League, organized by the American Jewish Committee. During the visit, El Husseini was the subject of death threats on social media, and criminal complaints were filed against for “meeting with Israeli agents” which he says was done with the backing of Hezbollah for having violated Lebanese laws banning contact with Israeli officials No Israeli officials were on the AJC delegation however. El Husseini is an outspoken critic of the Hezbollah paramilitary organization and political party, and accuses it of advancing Iranian interests at the expense of the Lebanese state and people. He has also called for Muslim - Jewish reconciliation and posted messages in Hebrew on his Facebook page for the marginalization of religious texts endorsing violence. During the three-day visit to Poland attended by around 25 Muslim clerics, El Husseini received several death threats as well as the criminal complaints and he has decided not to return to Lebanon, fearing for his life. The AJC together with Polish Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich helped connect El Husseini with the French ambassador to Poland, and following the end of the trip the cleric flew to France where he is currently residing. El Husseini is now in the process of requesting asylum in France on the basis of the threats to his life, and the AJC’s Rabbi David Rosen says the organization will do everything it can to help him, including submitting a recommendation to the French authorities on his behalf. “Mohammed Hosseini is an example of courageous integrity, which is actually slowly but surely increasing in the Arab world despite the dangers, as witnessed by the Auschwitz visit,” said Rosen. “This story also highlights the fact that elements in the Muslim world continue to score own goals by presenting Islam as hostile to respecting others and to acknowledging abhorrent tragedies, and they do not do the image of Islam or Arab communities any good.”