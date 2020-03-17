Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced on Tuesday that his government has issued a 3-day ultimatum to Palestinians workers in Israel to arrange places for staying overnight in their workplaces, in coordination with their employers.

Shtayyeh said during a meeting of the Palestinian National Emergency Committee to Face the Outbreak of the Coronavirus that movement between the PA-controlled territories and Israel will be banned after the 3-day deadline.

Shtayyeh called on Palestinians working in Israeli settlements not to go to work on the pretext that several coronavirus cases have been detected among settlers.

He also held Israel “fully responsible” for the health of Arab residents of Jerusalem and urged the Israeli authorities to take all safety measures to protect them.

The PA premier said that the Palestinians were coordinating with Egypt and Jordan to completely close all border crossings in both directions, expect for commerce and humanitarian cases.