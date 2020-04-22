Spain arrests one of Europe's most-wanted ISIS fighters

The Egyptian man, who has fought in Syria and Iraq, was hiding in an apartment with two other people who were also arrested and were being identified by police, the interior ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

A European security source said the man arrested was Abdel Majed Abdel Bary. "This is a significant arrest," the source said.

Bary has appeared in gory propaganda pictures of IS crimes, the ministry said.

"The detained man spent several years in the Syria-Iraq area and presents peculiar personality features such as an extremely violent criminal profile which caught the attention of police and intelligence services in Europe," the statement added.

The three suspects had come via North Africa and were keeping a low profile during Spain's coronavirus lockdown, exiting the apartment one-by-one and wearing protective masks.

A prominent IS foreign fighter, Bary was stripped of his British citizenship because of his links with the violent group, The Guardian newspaper reported.