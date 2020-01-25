The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak: An interactive map

Thousands of people are suspected to have been infected in China and around the world.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JANUARY 25, 2020 01:59
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks (photo credit: SCREENSHOT / MAPHUB)
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT / MAPHUB)
35 million people, greater than the population of Texas and nearly the population of the state of California, have been placed under quarantine as the Chinese authorities locked down 12 cities in an attempt to halt the spreading of the deadly coronavirus, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

According to The New York Times, more than 900 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, and 26 people have died as of late Friday night. As of Saturday, more than a thousand cases of the virus were reported in China and at least 41 people have died.

Patients carrying the virus were also detected in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.

France reported its first three cases late Friday night. An analysis by Imperial College London estimated a total of 1,723 cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, last week.
Two cases of the virus have been diagnosed in the United States, with a third suspected case being reported in Texas.
A woman in her sixties from Chicago who had recently been to Wuhan was diagnosed with coronavirus as well as a man in his thirties from Washington State, near Seattle.
According to the Times, the CDC reported that 63 patients in 22 states were under investigation for the virus, with 11 of them testing negative. Another case of the virus was reported last week in Mexico, in the city of Reynosa that borders the United States.
Israel has asked its citizens to be on guard against the virus, with the Health Ministry calling citizens to refrain from unnecessary trips to the area of the outbreak in an official release published on Thursday. The ministry also told the citizens to avoid contact with living or dead animals and people who show shortness of breath.
The authorities told Israelis to pay attention to hygiene and use hand sanitizer. In its press release, the Health Ministry could not rule out a possibility of the virus reaching Israel.


