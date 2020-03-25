The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK will have antibody tests ready in days, official says

ritain will have test kits available within days to be sent to households to establish whether people have contracted the new coronavirus and developed immunity

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 18:46
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)
LONDON - Britain will have test kits available within days to be sent to households to establish whether people have contracted the new coronavirus and developed immunity, a health official said on Wednesday.
Sharon Peacock, interim director of the National Infection Service, said that millions of the antibody tests had been ordered, and depending on their exact form, some might be able to be administered without leaving home.
The tests are designed to establish whether people have previously been infected with coronavirus, as opposed to antigen tests which show if someone has the virus as they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do," she told lawmakers. "Once they have been tested, and that will happen this week, once the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community," she said, adding that the they could be delivered via Amazon.
"Testing the test is a small matter, and I would anticipate that it would be done by the end of this week."
She said there were various different models, and some might might require people to go to a high street chemist.
Peacock said she thought any charge for the tests would be minimal and though she declined to say they would be available by next week, she confirmed that they would be ready in days rather than weeks or months.
Health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million of the tests. 


