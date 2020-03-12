The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US likely to restrict European travelers as coronavirus outbreak worsens

President Donald Trump vowed he would use all government resources necessary to combat the virus, which has killed 32 people in America and ravaged Italy, China and other countries.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 12, 2020 00:32
People wearing protective face masks arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
People wearing protective face masks arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
The US government is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe and might restrict people entering the United States from the continent to fight coronavirus, as a top health official warned on Wednesday the US outbreak will get worse.
President Donald Trump vowed he would use all government resources necessary to combat the virus, which has killed 32 people in America and ravaged Italy, China and other countries.
Wall Street stocks plunged due to worry about coronavirus, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average confirming a bear market for the first time in over a decade.
The market concern was compounded by a Reuters report that the White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified.
"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump, who has downplayed the risks from coronavirus, said he would address economics and healthcare in remarks at around 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT).
Sources familiar with the matter said the White House was considering issuing advisories against Americans' visiting Europe as well as potential new restrictions on travelers from some European nations entering the country.
The Trump administration is exploring cutting taxes to protect the economy, Democratic presidential candidates are canceling events and New York's governor said the federal government had "fallen down on the job."
In Washington state, Governor Jay Inslee prohibited gatherings of over 250 people in three Seattle-area counties and said he may soon close all schools as the state suffered the deadliest outbreak in the United States.
The World Health Organization described the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness that can be fatal, as a pandemic on Wednesday for the first time.
Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing that the outbreak would only get worse in the United States.
"We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now," Fauci told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was looking into steps that could put hundreds of billions of dollars into the US economy to shield it from a slowdown brought on by the disruption from coronavirus. The White House is examining payroll tax relief measures, loan guarantees, reimbursing workers for lost pay, aid to small and mid-sized businesses and support for airlines, hotels and other travel businesses, Mnuchin said.
"Whatever we do, kind of in the next 48 hours, that's just the first step. ... And I think there's big bipartisan support," Mnuchin told a House committee.
Health Secretary Alex Azar said federal leaders were working with local officials in the hardest-hit states, saying "strong mitigation steps" could help buy valuable time.
The governor of New York, however, said federal officials had left states scrambling to act on their own, including ramping up testing for the highly contagious respiratory illness.
"We can't wait for the federal government because it's not going to happen," Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, told MSNBC. "The federal government has just fallen down on the job."
New York and Washington state are struggling to make testing for the virus widely available, with local officials estimating it could take weeks to reach peak testing capacity.
The number of US coronavirus cases has risen steadily and has affected almost three-quarters of US states. More than 1,100 cases and 32 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.
DISRUPTIONS TO DAILY LIFE
Daily life in the United States has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.
Public gatherings have been suspended in a coronavirus "hot zone" in New Rochelle, a New York City suburb.
Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were reassessing how to campaign in the face of the spreading outbreak.
The two candidates canceled rallies on Tuesday, and Biden's campaign scrapped a Thursday event in Florida, which holds a primary vote next week to help nominate a Democratic challenger to Trump in November.
The State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel for its staff because of coronavirus, three sources familiar with the matter said.


Tags United States travel europe coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by