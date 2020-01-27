Ugandans come out en masse to pray and sing for Israel

Thousands of Christians across Uganda have been singing, marching, waving Israeli flags and praying for Israel as part of a program supported by Christians for Israel.

“If a sleeping Giant don't wake by himself, the Lord will wake him up,” wrote Pastor Drake Kanaabo on Facebook. “Someone shout Hallelujah!!!”

Kanaabo, according to his website, has ministered in more over 51 nations around the world. Currently, he is serving the Redeemed of the Lord Evangelistic Church Makerere in Kampala, Uganda. He has been there since 1982. He was instrumental in planning the recent pro-Israel events.

"How much faith do you have in God?" asked Kanaabo is a separate Facebook post. "Is all things possible? is God of Israel your God?"

So far, activities have included an Israel-Uganda prayer walk on Friday, January 24 in Mbarara and a "Prophetic Connection Conference" on the 25th, also in Mbarara. This week, a second walk will take place on Tuesday and a second conference on Wednesday. Both of those events will be held in Masaka.

Daniel Yehuda, an Israeli musician who hosts mass singing events for Jews and Christians, was in Uganda last year for similar events and brought with him 11 suitcases of Israeli flags. He described a sea of thousands of people “getting together and praying for us.”

He said, “It is amazing. People getting together to bless Israel.”

Dean Bye , head of Canada-based Return Ministries, also helped support the program. He is currently in Uganda and spoke to The Jerusalem Post via WhatsApp.

“The past one-and-a-half years, we have been doing our part encouraging the Uganda Christian Church to stand with Israel in many ways,” Bye wrote. “They are responding with eagerness in great numbers. They are identifying with Isaiah 18: 1-7 as a ‘smooth-skinned people, living in a land beyond the rivers of Ethiopia,’ called to bring their wealth to Israel.

“Many came to learn, pray and sing and participate in blessing Israel,” he explained.

Bye became involved in outreach to Africa after reading what he calls the “prophetic words” of Isaiah chapter 18: “Woe to the land of whirring wings along the rivers of Cush, which sends envoys by sea in papyrus boats over the water. Go, swift messengers, to a people tall and smooth-skinned, to a people feared far and wide, an aggressive nation of strange speech, whose land is divided by rivers. All you people of the world, you who live on the earth, when a banner is raised on the mountains, you will see it, and when a trumpet sounds, you will hear it (translation from Bible Gateway ).

In a video, Bye explains that he has been heading to Uganda to help the people that live along the Nile River “understand their calling and purpose,” which is to return to God and support Israel.



Return Ministries encourages Jews and Christians to work together to fulfill what it believes is God’s plans and purposes for Israel and the nations. Its website describes it as “focused on building bridges between Jewish and Christian Communities and mobilizing the church to understand and embrace God's call to bless and serve Israel and the Jewish people.”

The website also includes a section of “clarity for our Jewish friends,” that explains that despite it being a “Christ-centered, prophecy-fulfilling ministry … Return Ministries is not a proselytizing missionary institution” or a messianic Jewish institution.

“Israel is the homeland of Jews and Christians, the land of the Bible, the land of our faith,” said Christians for Israel Uganda in a release following the Mbarara events. “We are fulfilling what the Israeli prime minister said when he visited Uganda: Israel is coming back to Africa and Africa is coming back to Israel.”