Welsh town to install anti-sex high tech toilet systems

The Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl have undertaken a new public initiative to install toilets with high-tech measures built in to the structures to curb "inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism" from taking place inside of the restroom, according to WalesOnline.





The new initiative will replace the existing public restrooms in Griffin Park with models featuring new security upgrades - including weight sensored floors to safeguard against more than one person entering the bathroom at one time.

Additionally, restroom sensors that pick up any "violent" movement within the cubicle will automatically sound off a high-pitched wailing alarm, followed by the bathroom doors swinging open, while you and your partner are sprayed with water originating from a jet installed into the floor - urging the users' immediate departure and arousing possible embarrassment.

A time-limit will also be imposed on the users of the restrooms, in order to deter citizens from sleeping in the bathrooms - first administering an audible warning for an over-extended stay, followed by the lights and heat being switched off.

Preventative measures have also been put into place to prevent smoking and drug use within the cubicles - additional measures installed include graffiti resistant doors and walls as well an "SOS" system that opens the bathroom doors automatically and simultaneously contacts local law-enforcement authorities for immediate assistance.

Self-sustaining measures will also be put in place, where every night for 10 minutes, each toilet, fitted with its own built-in pressure washing system, will be closed while the facility cleans itself every night.

“Rebuilding the public toilets is an important element of Porthcawl Town Council’s ambition to ensure that Porthcawl is a great place to live, work and to visit," said town councillor Mike Clarke, with the planning documents adding: "Every effort has been made to make ensure that the new toilet facility will enhance this location and be safe for the community at all times.”

The initiative will cost the town around £170,000 (nearly $200,000). The existing toilets will be demolished in October - the new facility will be be built simultaneously with the demolition.

While the initiative is supported throughout the town council, many have taken to Twitter to express their dismay and concerns.

"This is bad on so many levels! Does it really matter if people are having sex behind closed doors? Also is it really a good idea to have the doors open when people are in the middle of doing it?" One Twitter user wrote, another added: "What about parents with young children, someone assisting an elderly relative, people with disabilities, people who have seizures, the disproportionate effect on women? This needs a serious rethink."

This is bad on so many levels! Does it really matter if people are having sex behind closed doors? Also is it really a good idea to have the doors open when people are in the middle of doing it? — pickwick (@pickwickpick) August 16, 2019

What about parents with young children, someone assisting an elderly relative, people with disabilities, people who have seizures, the disproportionate effect on women? This needs a serious rethink. — Charly Ellis (@CharlzJade) August 16, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });