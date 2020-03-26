Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?

Devout Christians have taken to social media in light of the coronavirus outbreak to show the eerie similarities between current events and the prophecy of the end of the world presented in the New Testament in the Book of Revelation. The book describes a series of catastrophic events which will ravage the world, some perpetrated by the titular Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Though the roles of these riders have multiple interpretations, they are often recognized as: War, Plague, Famine and Death. Similarities between these descriptions and current events appear too similar for some to disregard, and they have taken to social media to declare that we are living at the end of days. "Those who know nothing of the New Testament or about Armageddon might think this is the end of days, but it really isn't," Jeff Keenley, a theology expert, told Mako. "In the Book of Revelation it specifies that there will be famine, earthquake and plagues which will strike several point across the world: Clear signs for the gates of heaven opening. Has that happened? No. as such, you can breathe easy. This isn't Armageddon."This joins a number of other theories regarding the virus which has killed many across the world. Theories that include the virus getting out of a lab where it was developed as a biological weapon among other claims it has been engineered by humans for some unknown purpose.