World leaders appear to make fun of Trump at NATO meeting

A group of world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appear to make fun of US President Donald Trump at the margin of the NATO summit in a video shared by the CBC News Network's Power & Politics.In the video, the leaders do not explicitly mention Trump, but they seem to discuss his delay at the summit at the reception organized at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening."He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." Trudeau is heard saying, followed by other inaudible remarks by him and the others."You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau further said.
The video emerged in a situation where ties between the US and its traditional allies are frayed by many political tensions, with the role of NATO being one of the topics surrounded by controversies. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that Macron had been "very insulting" by describing NATO as "brain dead." "It's a tough statement, though, when you make a statement like that, that is a very, very nasty statement to essentially 28, including them, 28 countries," Trump told reporters as he met the head of NATO in London."I think that, you know, you have a very high unemployment rate in France. France is not doing well economically at all. They're starting to tax other people's products so therefore, we go and tax them."At a joint news conference, the US president then said that his French counterpart gave "one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard."In response to a question posed to Trump by a US journalist who asked whether France should do more to take ISIS fighters captured in the Middle East, the US president said he would pass that question on to Macron, asking him in a lighthearted tone if he would like "some nice ISIS fighters."The French president gave a long answer, in which he argued that foreign fighters from European countries were a small minority among ISIS troops, and that it would be unhelpful to focus on them rather than on the broader problem.He said the priority was to finish the war against the terrorist group."This is why he is a great politician because that was one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard, and that's OK," Trump said.In addition, British media have suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to avoid being seen with Trump, who is unpopular in Britain.In response to a question on why he was avoiding being photographed with the US leader, after he spoke with him late on Tuesday, the UK prime minister said in that he would be photographed with all NATO leaders later.Johnson, who is campaigning before a general election on December 12, had asked Trump not to intervene in the campaign. "We had a very good meeting and we discussed the future of NATO, what is going on in Syria and various other security matters," he told reporters on Wednesday.
.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019
