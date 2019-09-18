Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to build a new government

Netanyahu spoke half an hour after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vowed to do the same.

By
September 18, 2019 03:41
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that he would build the next government in a speech to his supporters at Expo Tel Aviv, after 3am early Wednesday.

Netanyahu spoke half an hour after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vowed to do the same. Amid chants of “no to a unity government,” the prime minister said all of the Likud’s current coalition partners want to build a coalition.

“All of the Likud's partners want to move forward together to build a strong government and not permit a dangerous anti-Zionist government,” Netanyahu told the crowd.

A hoarse Netanyahu was greeted by chants of “Bibi, King of Israel.” He quipped that “it is better to lose your voice than lose the state.”

“We will stand united in the missions ahead for Likud and for Israel,” he said. “We are still waiting for the true results but one thing is clear: The State of Israel is at a historical juncture ahead of great security and diplomatic challenges and opportunities.”

Singling out Iran and the policies of US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said: “We need to make sure we maintain our achievements.”

“Negotiations with Trump will decide Israel’s future for decades, so Israel needs a strong, stable and Zionist government,” he said.

There were boos at the Likud rally when Netanyahu mentioned the press, who he said “worked unilaterally against him.”


Related Content

September 18, 2019
Avigdor Liberman: Only option is national-unity government

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut