Benjamin Netanyahu vows to build a new government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that he would build the next government in a speech to his supporters at Expo Tel Aviv, after 3am early Wednesday.



Netanyahu spoke half an hour after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vowed to do the same. Amid chants of “no to a unity government,” the prime minister said all of the Likud’s current coalition partners want to build a coalition.

“All of the Likud's partners want to move forward together to build a strong government and not permit a dangerous anti-Zionist government,” Netanyahu told the crowd.A hoarse Netanyahu was greeted by chants of “Bibi, King of Israel.” He quipped that “it is better to lose your voice than lose the state.”“We will stand united in the missions ahead for Likud and for Israel,” he said. “We are still waiting for the true results but one thing is clear: The State of Israel is at a historical juncture ahead of great security and diplomatic challenges and opportunities.”Singling out Iran and the policies of US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said: “We need to make sure we maintain our achievements.”“Negotiations with Trump will decide Israel’s future for decades, so Israel needs a strong, stable and Zionist government,” he said.There were boos at the Likud rally when Netanyahu mentioned the press, who he said “worked unilaterally against him.”

