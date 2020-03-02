Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc wins majority - exit polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc beat Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party-led Center-Left bloc in Israel's third election on Monday winning 60 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset, according to exit polls on the major television networks.Exit polls published by Channel 12 predict that the Likud Party stands at 37 seats while Blue and White is on 33 seats. The Joint List, according to the poll, has 14 seats. A total of 9 seats are predicted for Shas and 7 for UTJ, while another 7 seats are for Yamina. Otzma Yehudit will not pass the threshold. Labor-Gesher-Meretz are predicted to receive 7 seats, meaning the right-wing bloc stands at 60 seats altogether whilst the center-left stands at 40, with Yisrael Beytenu on 6.While Netanyahu fell short of the 61 majority needed to form a ruling coalition, he is expected to begin immediately trying to recruit one defector from the Center-Left camp who he would need to form a government.The results were viewed as a major victory for Netanyahu whose right-wing bloc after the last election in September was only 55.The country has had a caretaker government since the first election was called in December 2018.