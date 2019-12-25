Bennett’s ultimatum: Religious affairs portfolio to join government

"We will return the religious portfolio to the Religious Zionists," Bennett wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Our tradition and our heritage should be a source of unity and a cause for war. Judaism must once again be approachable - on matters of kashrut, marriage, conversion - everything.”

המסורת שלנו והמורשת שלנו צריכים להפוך לדבק של אחדות, לא לזירת קרב. צריך להשיב את היהדות המקרבת: בכשרות, בנישואין, בגיור—בהכל. נחזיר את תיק הדתות לידי הציונות הדתית.המסורת שלנו והמורשת שלנו צריכים להפוך לדבק של אחדות, לא לזירת קרב.צריך להשיב את היהדות המקרבת: בכשרות, בנישואין, בגיור—בהכל.

Since 2008, the Religious Services Ministry has been controlled by Shas - except for from 2013 to 2015, when Bennett controlled it.

Channel 12 first reported Bennett’s request. That report indicated that the portfolio would not necessarily have to go to a member of the New Right list, but minimally to an outside Religious Zionist leader who would handle matters of religious affairs less stringently than the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).

