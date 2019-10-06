Bezalel Smotrich: 'Jews are the landlords of this land'

Public Transportation Minister and leader of National Union Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio Sunday that Jews are the landlord of the land of Israel.



"Whoever denies the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state has no place here, period, including in the Knesset," he said. "We are the landlords on this land. This land has belonged to the Jewish people for thousands of years."

On Friday, Smotrich wrote on Twitter that the Arab-Israelis are still in Israel, "at least for now," because "we are the greatest hosts since the time of our forefather Abraham."When asked to explain what he meant practically, he refused to specify whether concretely he meant enforcing measures such as expelling them or revoking Israeli citizenship. "I want the leadership of Israeli Arabs to finally come to terms with the fact that in Israel there is a Jewish state," he said."Those who identify with the worst of the enemies of the State of Israel cannot be part of it, cannot enjoy all the abundance and goodness and progress it brings to all the inhabitants of this land," he added.Over the weekend, Smotrich and Joint List MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh had several backs and forth on Twitter."How can a grandson of Holocaust survivors be so racist? Go visit Yad Vashem," Tibi wrote on Twitter on Saturday, responding to a post by Smotrich who was attacking the alleged trivialization of the Holocaust by former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces and current Democratic Union MK Yair Golan."As a grandson of Holocaust survivors, I am committed to doing everything so that it never happens again. And that means, among other things, to fight the fifth column like you who can't even condemn the Iranian leadership's efforts to destroy the State of Israel, a fifth column which supports those who deny the existence of the State of Israel and seek annihilation. Forget it, Ahmed. Never Again!" Smotrich wrote back.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });