The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

High turnout for Israel early vote in Washington

"It is a lot of work to arrange the vote here. A lot of bureaucracy, handling all the lists, we hope it's really going to be the last time."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 21:36
A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 17, 2020 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 17, 2020
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – They say that third time's a charm. Dozens of people stood in line on Tuesday to cast their ballot at Israel's third election cycle.
Dorit Zats, Minister for administrative affairs and consul at the Israeli Embassy, is the polling station manager here. She told The Jerusalem Post that by 1 pm, more than half of eligible voters already cast their ballot. "It's similar [turnout] as the last couple of election cycles. People who vote here are state officials, so their motivation to vote is higher than the average person, and therefore the turnout in Israeli embassies is traditionally higher than in Israel," she told the Post. "It is a lot of work to arrange the vote here. A lot of bureaucracy, handling all the lists, we hope it's really going to be the last time."
Some 300 Israeli diplomats and emissaries are eligible to vote in this station, out of 1,789 voters across the US and 132 additional voters in Canada. Only official government workers and other emissaries of the Jewish Agency and a handful of other institutions are allowed to vote abroad.
For Hadar Lapid, emissary of Bnei Akiva and World Zionist Organization in Boston, who voted in Washington on Wednesday, that was the first time voting abroad: In Israel's first election cycle in April of 2019, she was still living in Israel. She arrived in Boston in September after early voting was over and missed her chance to vote at the second election cycle.
"I the same motivation to vote as I had at the first election cycle, and maybe even higher motivation," she told the Post. "Being overseas and working at the Jewish community, speaking about Zionism, makes us want to vote even more. I have the privilege to cast my ballot, not just to talk about it."
"It is very different than voting in Israel," she added. "You don't feel the negative aspects of political campaigns. It is very calm, which helps you to cast your ballot with a peace of mind."
Tamara Cohen, who works at the Embassy, told the Post that it feels weird to cast a ballot for the third time in one year. "I doubt if it's going to be the last election cycle. With every election, my confidence that we are going to see clear results is going down. I feel like there's a high probability that the same thing [deadlock] is going to happen again. But, we must go out and vote, there's no question about it."
"Elections are always an exciting thing," Elad Strohmayer, spokesperson of the Israeli Embassy, told the Post. "These are diplomats who represent Israel daily. So, being able to vote and affect what's going on in Israel is always special. It seems like we will have a higher turnout than September. We hope it's going to be the last election for this year."


Tags Israel Elections Israeli embassy Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by