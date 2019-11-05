Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

If Israel has direct elections, who would you vote for? - Poll

Netanyahu, Gantz or someone else? Take the Jerusalem Post's poll

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 22:46
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible pol

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible political frameworks, October 27 2019. (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)

Senior members of the right-wing bloc moved toward bringing back direct elections for prime minister as a solution to the current political impasse, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is still seeking a unity government on Tuesday.

If the country goes for direct elections, who would you vote for?

 



