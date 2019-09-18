Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel elections results based on counted ballots – 12 a.m.

At midnight, 4,284 votes had been counted – or 0,07% of the casted ballots.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 00:44
Israel elections results based on counted ballots – 12 a.m.

Ballots for the 2019 elections. (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)

The Central Election Committee published the first results based on counted votes. At midnight, 4,284 votes had been counted – or 0,07% of the casted ballots.

According to the results, Likud received 32.02% of the votes, followed by Blue and White with 21.91%, Yamina with 19.50%, Labor with 6.85%, Shas with 5.24%, Otzma Yehudit with 5.07% and Meretz 3.39%.

All other parties failed to pass the threshold.

 
 

Interactive results not displaying correctly?


Related Content

September 18, 2019
Avigdor Liberman: Only option is national-unity government

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut