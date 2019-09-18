Israel elections results based on counted ballots – 12 a.m.

Ballots for the 2019 elections.
(photo credit: BEN BRESKY)
The Central Election Committee published the first results based on counted votes. At midnight, 4,284 votes had been counted – or 0,07% of the casted ballots.
According to the results, Likud received 32.02% of the votes, followed by Blue and White with 21.91%, Yamina with 19.50%, Labor with 6.85%, Shas with 5.24%, Otzma Yehudit with 5.07% and Meretz 3.39%.
All other parties failed to pass the threshold.
