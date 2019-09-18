Israel elections results based on counted ballots – 12 a.m.

The Central Election Committee published the first results based on counted votes. At midnight, 4,284 votes had been counted – or 0,07% of the casted ballots.



According to the results, Likud received 32.02% of the votes, followed by Blue and White with 21.91%, Yamina with 19.50%, Labor with 6.85%, Shas with 5.24%, Otzma Yehudit with 5.07% and Meretz 3.39%.

All other parties failed to pass the threshold.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });