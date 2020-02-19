Israeli delegations abroad begin voting in third elections

The first votes were cast in Australia and New Zealand. Some of the first to vote were representatives of the World Bnei Akiva movement in Canberra. Voting also took place in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

A total of about 5,200 people are eligible to vote in 96 locations. The last votes abroad will take place at the consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles on Thursday morning, Israel time.

The polling place with the most eligible voters is in New York, where 812 Israelis can vote.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.