Election pits Trump, Obama pollsters against each other

Tuesday’s election will not only be a contest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz but also between their American pollsters.



John McLaughlin stood beside Netanyahu in a video he posted on Friday explaining why Otzma Yehudit would not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold. In explaining why he was so sure, Netanyahu pointed at McLaughlin and said that he was the pollster for US president Donald Trump.



McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for more than 30 years. His clients have included former presidential candidates Steve Forbes and Fred Thompson, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Florida governor Jeb Bush, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, 22 current and former US senators, and 20 current Republican members of Congress. Besides Netanyahu, McLaughlin has worked internationally for the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, and for former prime minister Stephen Harper of Canada.



Blue and White’s American strategist, Joel Benenson, also made the news this past week, when Netanyahu accused him of being behind a false report in Politico accusing Israel of spying in Washington. Blue and White vigorously denied the accusation.



Benenson led the award-winning research and polling programs for president Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, and is the only Democratic pollster in history to have played a leading role in three winning presidential campaigns. He also worked on President Bill Clinton’s team during his successful 1996 race, but did not succeed as senior strategist for Hillary Clinton three years ago.



Besides Gantz, Benenson has been a trusted adviser to political leaders around the world, including heads of state.



Whichever American pollster emerges successful will receive a boost ahead of the 2020 elections in the US, which are already intensifying.



