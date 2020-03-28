Joint List condemns Gantz's actions, says he has no 'political backbone'

The Joint List condemned Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz's actions and said in a statement that "he does not have a political backbone."The Blue and White Party broke up on Thursday after Gantz decided to enter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. "Our recommendation of Gantz was brought about to block the possibility of Netanyahu re-forming the government, and the goal was to take down Netanyahu – not support for Gantz, since the danger of forming an extreme right-wing settlement government is clear," the party's statement said."Gantz broke his promises to his partners in Blue and White and to all citizens, which resulted in a split within Blue and White, of which half the members were opposed to the move he led," Joint List continued. "Gantz assisted to continue Netanyahu's rule."Party head MK Ayman Odeh stated that the party will not be helping a government led by Netanyahu. "Blue and White will decide whether they want to win together or surrender alone.""Likud 2, which spoke about a 'Jewish majority' and [spoke in favor of] unilateral annexation during the election, is a friend of Likud 1," said Joint List MK Yosef Jabarin.