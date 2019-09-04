Joint List's Ayman Odeh: 'I want to be prime minister'

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh addresses the Knesset: Odeh has suggested, for the first time, that Israeli Arabs would be willing to join a government coalition. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Joint List head Ayman Odeh said that he would prefer to be prime minister if he could have his way.



Odeh was speaking in an interview with Kan on Wednesday.

When the Kan interviewer asked Odeh who he would want to be prime minister, he responded, "[I want] to be be prime minister."

"You want to be prime minister? That's your ambition?" the interviewer sought to clarify.

Odeh proceeded to use former US president Barack Obama as an example of a member of a minority who became the leader of a nation.

"We're not at a stage [nationally] like Obama, but we want to be at the stage of Martin Luther King," said Odeh, adding that he wants there to be real protest that will lead to equal rights for Arabs and Jews in Israel.





יו"ר הרשימה המשותפת איימן עודה: "אין מצב שאשב בקואליציה הבאה, גנץ כבר אמר את העמדה שלו. ארצה להיות שר תרבות – לפחות קראתי צ'כוב יותר ממירי רגב"#לייב_עם @AyOdeh pic.twitter.com/jzSGnhgeVi — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 4, 2019

During the interview, Odeh stated that he would not sit in the next coalition. "Gantz has already stated his position."

"At least say that you hope you'll be in the coalition," responded the interviewer.

"I hope that I won't only be in the coalition, but that I'll also be prime minister and that there will be peace here on the basis of two states," said Odeh.

The Arab MK stated that if, theoretically, he did enter into the coalition, he would want to be the Minister of Culture.



"At least I've read Chekhov more than Miri Regev." Odeh said, explaining that he wants people to be more culturally aware.

"I'll do anything to bring Jews and Arabs closer," said Odeh.

In August, Odeh said that he would be open to joining a coalition formed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz under certain circumstances.

Odeh’s conditions include a peace proposal, annulling the Nation-State Law, stopping Arab house demolitions, building a new Arab city, building a hospital in an Arab city, and taking steps to limit crime, including confiscating illegal weapons in the Arab towns and villages.

Other members of the Joint List stated that they would not be willing to join a Gantz coalition and Blue and White’s No. 4 candidate, former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi said he would not invite the Joint List into a coalition.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });