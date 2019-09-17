Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Labor-Gesher's Amir Peretz casts his ballot: It's close, every vote counts

Children in Sderot greeted Peretz at the polling station with drawings of the Iron Dome that they drew specially for him and wished him good luck.

By
September 17, 2019 08:53
Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz votes, September 17, 2019

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: LABOR-GESHER PARTY SPOKESPERSON)

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz cast his ballot on Tuesday morning in Sderot.

Children in Sderot greeted Peretz at the polling station with drawings of the Iron Dome that they drew specially for him and wished him good luck.

"It's a close fight. Every vote counts," said Peretz at the polling station. "If Labor-Gesher will be strong, there will be a revolution today. If Labor-Gesher will be weak, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will receive an immunity government. It's a close fight, every vote counts. I call on Labor-Gesher voters to go out and vote and bring the long-awaited revolution."

Read more about Amir Peretz.


Related Content

Yemina leader Ayelet Shaked votes, September 17, 2019
September 17, 2019
Yemina's Ayelet Shaked casts her ballot

By TZVI JOFFRE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut