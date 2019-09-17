Labor-Gesher's Amir Peretz casts his ballot: It's close, every vote counts

Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz cast his ballot on Tuesday morning in Sderot.



Children in Sderot greeted Peretz at the polling station with drawings of the Iron Dome that they drew specially for him and wished him good luck.

"It's a close fight. Every vote counts," said Peretz at the polling station. "If Labor-Gesher will be strong, there will be a revolution today. If Labor-Gesher will be weak, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will receive an immunity government. It's a close fight, every vote counts. I call on Labor-Gesher voters to go out and vote and bring the long-awaited revolution."Read more about Amir Peretz

