Levy-Abecassis vows to quit if she fails

If current polls are proven correct in the September 17 election and the Labor-Gesher list wins only four to six seats, Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis will quit politics, she said in an interview with the Ynet web site on Wednesday.



Levy-Abecassis already took a break from politics after her Gesher party failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in the April election. But she agreed to come back when she received the number two slot and two more top 10 slots on the united Labor-Gesher list in a deal she reached with Labor leader Amir Peretz.

"If this time will not be successful, I intend to resign from politics," Levy-Abecassis said.Levy-Abecassis mocked Blue and White, saying she wakes up every day to tweets from its number two candidate, Yair Lapid, which she said were very different views from what he expressed two days earlier."We are consistent," she said. "But if the public will be misled by such things, I think I can go home and say 'I tried, I did it, I went with my truth and paid a price.' But I don't think that is what will happen."Peretz and Levy-Abecassis are due to visit an emergency room in Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday evening to discuss the crisis in Israeli hospitals.

