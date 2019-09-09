Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman: Likud will cause riots on polling stations

Likud activists have been directed to "incite brutal violence, spark riots," the former defense minister said.

By LEON SVERDLOV
September 9, 2019 05:33
1 minute read.
Former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In an interview on Sunday, former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman said Likud has directed its activists to incite violence at polling stations.

"We have information from Likud's Aliyah Department that there was a directive to get reinforcements in polling stations where Yisrael Beitenu is strong, and incite brutal violence; spark riots, and cause mayhem," Liberman said. "[They want to] make a [the Central Election Committee] disqualify those stations; wreak havoc."
He added that "it is clear to us that the directive has come from the top, to use violence. I assume that [the people who gave this directive] are the ones leading the campaign. Likud wouldn't authorize such a directive without getting a clear approval."

Likud responded to Liberman's claim saying that his words "are a blatant lie. No one in Likud use or will use violence. There has not been such a directive. Liberman lies because he knows he will lose [the election]."


Liberman's claim comes as Likud advances controversial legislation that would permit its activists to film in voting stations, allegedly to prevent violations and voter fraud in the Arab sector. The ones opposing the legislation, on the other hand, claim that it is an act of voter suppression that would deter Arab voters.


On April 10, 2019, Keisler-Inbar, a PR company, announced that Likud hired them to send 1350 "polling-station observers" equipped with hidden cameras and placed in Arab cities and villages. In a Facebook post, the company boasted about "one of the greatest achievements of the right-wing," saying that, "thanks to the cameras we placed in the stations, the voter turnout in the Arab sector fell below 50 percent – the lowest in recent years!"


Numerous public figures and lawmakers criticized Likud for hiring the observers, saying "it is an escalation of the delegitimaztion campaign against the Arab citizens [of Israel]," calling Netanyahu a "racist."


 



