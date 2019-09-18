Liberman ‘disappointed’ from Gantz’s speech

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday morning he was “disappointed” from the speech given by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz after polls closed on Tuesday night because, according to Liberman, nothing “clear” was heard, Ynet reported.

“We are repeating our previous words,” he said, “our condition to sit in coalition is to introduce core subjects to the haredi educational system.”

He also stated his commitment to enforcing the law dealing with military service for ultra-orthodox Yeshiva students.



“From our perspective there is only one option, a national unity government,” he said. Liberman said his party will not be wiling to join any coalition with Arab parties like Joint List.

