Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman ‘disappointed’ from Gantz’s speech

Leader of Yisrael Beiteinu says “we will not sit in a government with Joint List.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 08:50
Liberman ‘disappointed’ from Gantz’s speech

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at a press conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday morning he was “disappointed” from the speech given by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz after polls closed on Tuesday night because, according to Liberman, nothing “clear” was heard, Ynet reported.  


“We are repeating our previous words,” he said, “our condition to sit in coalition is to introduce core subjects to the haredi educational system.” 
He also stated his commitment to enforcing the law dealing with military service for ultra-orthodox Yeshiva students. 
 
“From our perspective there is only one option, a national unity government,” he said. Liberman said his party will not be wiling to join any coalition with Arab parties like Joint List. 



Related Content

Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu rally their voters a day before elections 2019.
September 18, 2019
Netanyahu and Gantz in deadlock with 91% of the ballots counted – report

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut