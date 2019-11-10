Likud: Blue and White can stop driving the State of Israel crazy

Minister Ze'ev Elkin addressed the statement made by Chairman Israel Beitano regarding his demands. MK Eli Avider: "Just before the end of the ultimatum - Netanyahu will dismantle the bloc"



MK Avigdor Liberman, who is on the verge of establishing a government, stated last night in an interview with Channel 12 that he intends to set up meetings today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz in which he intends to present demands to both - and if neither of them accepts his demands, he will support a narrow government headed by whoever agrees.

The Likud attacked Liberman following his statement. Minister Ze'ev Elkin said on Sunday in Ayla Hasson's 103 FM program that his impression is that Liberman does not even know what he wants to happen."I hear Liberman and can't figure out what he wants," Elkin said. "He says that the president's outline must be accepted and then he says the ultra-Orthodox must be disqualified.The significance of going with Gantz is the establishment of a government with Ahmad Tibi and the Joint List, the people he called them traitors and a fifth column who should not be legitimized. He will build a government with them? "What do they say in Blue and White? They can push you into the corner and agree to this path."Agreeing with the president's outline, but without the right-wing parties entering is a statement that contradicts itself."He lets Netanyahu be the first but dismantles him from his block."There is no such option really. Liberman says that if Gantz says no that he will go with Netanyahu and this is also on the condition that he separates himself from the ultra-Orthodox. How will he go with Netanyahu ? He has no government without blue and white. Why didn't he ask Gantz to separate from the Arab parties?"Why aren't you ready to say goodbye to the bloc?"Why should any party or all of our right-wing partners be disqualified just because Liberman wants to disqualify them? Are his arguments more legitimate than ours? He with his eight seats is trying to dismantle the 19 seats of the right-wing bloc."It could be that Liberman is angry because he is finished with Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to join Gantz and Netanyahu dropped the rug on him."I do not know. I don't deal with anger. The decision to appoint Bennett as the defense minister was correct. It was right to tighten the party and make it clear to Blue and White that it was over. Blue and White are in a dilemma - either drag us into elections or go unanimous or form a minority government. It is clear to us that such a minority government will fall apart very quickly. Establishing a government with Tibi is also a political suicide for Liberman. "It may be that they will form a minority government and some Likud will join it later."Do you think anyone will split the Likud? All these dreams have no basis. Instead of forming an orderly government now."The goal is to move Netanyahu."Netanyahu won't go anywhere."If there are primaries are you sure Netanyahu will win?"I'm pretty sure. The sale of the state to Ahmad Tibi is not what will cause Netanyahu's downfall. It is the hope of Blue White and Liberman that they will form a government with the Arabs and then the ultra-Orthodox will join. If the whole purpose is to overthrow Netanyahu then they should say it."Blue and white are not ashamed to say that. So we are going to elections."I have not heard from Liberman. He talks about the ultra-Orthodox. There's a very simple solution."To you it is simple, Gantz and Liberman is really not easy."Gantz has already suggested to the ultra-Orthodox parties to sit in his government, so what stops him from establishing a unity government? If Blue and White can say yes to Liberman, they can say yes to us too and stop driving the State of Israel crazy."No one in this country knows what will happen."My impression is that Liberman doesn't even know what he wants."MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beiteinu) also referred to the statement of his party made in an interview with Hasson, saying that "at this point in time when we see irresponsibility between the two parties, we need to go with the least bad option. Liberman wanted to preserve his credibility and promises the electorate that he will not go to any narrow government and therefore announced that he had announced to force a unity government."Suppose Netanyahu doesn't break up the bloc, will Liberman enter a government with the Democratic Camp and the Joint List? This is almost a political elimination for him."I disagree with the statement that Netanyahu will not dismantle the bloc. I estimate that moments before the end of the ultimatum, he would break up the bloc. I also disagree with Elkin's claim that he understands our constituency, twice that he didn't understand them. We ended up getting a lot more votes from our audience."Avidar added, "We are not going for the best option for us but the least worst for the country. Since the election, both Netanyahu and Elkin have forgotten the voters."

