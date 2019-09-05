Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud denies Noam Kotel deal

The Likud denied that the party had offered to close the egalitarian section at the Western Wall in return for the far Right Noam party quitting the September 17 election

By
September 5, 2019 07:19
Yochi Rappeport-Zierler (center) at a Women of the Wall prayer service at the Western Wall. (photo credit: HILA SHILONI)

 The Likud denied a report in Thursday's Yediot Aharonot newspaper that the party offered to close the egalitarian section at the Western Wall in return for the far Right Noam party quitting the September 17 election. 

Likud MK Mikki Zohar told the newspaper that he made the offer with permission from his party but the party denied it.
Blue and White candidate Yair Lapid expressed outrage at the decision, saying that "in return for half a mandate, the prime minister is offering a group of delusional extremists in Noam to complete the destruction of Israel's ties with the majority of the Jewish world."


Lapid said Netanyahu "lost what is left of his national responsibility."


