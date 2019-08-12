Likud hangs billboards mocking Blue and White 'finance minister'

The Likud Party launched a fake Blue and White Party billboard campaign on Monday which shows former chairman of the Histadrut labor union Avi Nissenkorn as the finance minister for the Blue and White list.



"Avi Nissenkorn: The next finance minister," the billboards read.

The Likud has heavily criticized Blue and White's choice of Nissenkorn, claiming that as head of the Histadrut, he maintained several strong unions that prevented competition and maintained higher prices in the market.The Likud released a statement regarding the billboard campaign, saying, "Lapid and Gantz, we fixed it for you.""You tried to hide Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn, your candidate for finance minister, so we put him on billboards," the statement continued. "In the upcoming elections, the public will decide between Netanyahu's strong leadership – with a free and growing economy – and a weak rotation of Lapid and Gantz, with a Histadrut and strike-based economy." Nissenkorn responded on Facebook, stating that "the minimum wage went up by 1,000 shekels" during his term as chairman of the Histadrut.He continued with a list of finance-related changes made during his leadership, including "unemployment was at a low," "inequality was reduced to the lowest level in the past 20 years" and "provisions for compulsory pension rose."I am in favor of a free market with a social safety net," Nissenkorn concluded. "I am proud of my social and economic work. I have come to help and be a partner in leading change that the country needs while leaving a voluntary central role."Nissenkorn turned his criticism on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "Bibi, you were against most of these processes and you definitely didn't initiate them, because for you, personal immunity comes before all."Number two in the Blue and White list, Yair Lapid, tweeted back jokingly, "I see that Likud put up signs with a photograph of Avi Nissenkorn to remind the public that he raised the minimum wage in the State of Israel. Why only Avi? What about the rest of our excellent list?"

