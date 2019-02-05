Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Likud members pray, prepare for party primaries [Photo gallery]

It is customary for Israeli candidates to visit the Western Wall or attend prayer services on the day of a big vote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 5, 2019 09:23
Nir Barkat prays at the Kotel on the day of the Likud primaries.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
The Likud primary will take place on Tuesday at 113 polling stations across the country, from Eilat in the south to Kiryat Shmona in the north. The competition in the largest party in Israel is as stiff as it’s ever been, with 142 people vying for slots on the Likud list - that is five candidates for every one of the expected 30 seats at which the party has been polling fairly consistently.

 

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

