Moovit to present its users with routes to the ballot on election day

The central election committee together with the public transportation navigation app "Moovit" is making reaching the ballot easier by showing them the routes they can use to get to the ballot.



The app will let its users use the ballot number in the search box, and get a route to there.

The app includes which bus lines are free, based on the company operating them and the areas in which they operate.The official committee site also includes a tab called "voter transport" (in Hebrew, at least) where one can find the location of the polling station and from there click a link to the Moovit website, where they can type the station's number or address and get instructions as to how to get there.Moovit is an app which allows its users to check in real time how and when the public transportation lines they require will arrive, alongside allowing them to plan their routes. During the election day, the app will send out a push notification with information about all the various changes caused by the special circumstances and when will the free service be available.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });