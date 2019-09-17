Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Moovit to present its users with routes to the ballot on election day

The app aims to help those who use public transportation on their way to the ballot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 04:18
Moovit to present its users with routes to the ballot on election day

THE JERUSALEM Central Bus Station and its iconic clock face.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The central election committee together with the public transportation navigation app "Moovit" is making reaching the ballot easier by showing them the routes they can use to get to the ballot.

The app will let its users use the ballot number in the search box, and get a route to there.

The app includes which bus lines are free, based on the company operating them and the areas in which they operate.

The official committee site also includes a tab called "voter transport" (in Hebrew, at least) where one can find the location of the polling station and from there click a link to the Moovit website, where they can type the station's number or address and get instructions as to how to get there.

Moovit is an app which allows its users to check in real time how and when the public transportation lines they require will arrive, alongside allowing them to plan their routes. During the election day, the app will send out a push notification with information about all the various changes caused by the special circumstances and when will the free service be available.


Related Content

September 17, 2019
7 things to look for in Israel’s elections on Tuesday

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut