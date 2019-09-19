Netanyahu hints at rotation with Gantz, cites Peretz-Shamir cooperation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his chief electoral rival Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz to hold talks toward the creation of a unity government during a speech he gave at the memorial ceremony for former Israeli president Shimon Peres.



“A broad unity government is what is demanded now,” he said.

“I propose that we meet as soon as possible without preconditions to cooperate in establishing a broad unity government for all those who believe in Israel as Jewish and democratic state. There is no reason to go to another election. I am against it,” Netanyahu said.He recalled the unity government between Peres and his Likud rival Yitzhak Shamir that was created in the 1980s when the election results were similarly deadlocked.“When there was no clear outcome from the Knesset elections, Shimon chose national unity. He and Yitzhak Shamir agreed to cooperate - to navigate Israel's path to safety.”He called on Gantz to follow in Peres’ footsteps, so that together they could similarly navigate Israel to safety.Netanyahu's statement about the Peres-Shamir cooperation was seen as a reference to a possible rotation in the Prime Minister's Office. Peres and Shamir rotated as prime ministers from 1984 to 1988.

