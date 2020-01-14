Right bloc asks Edelstein to stymie immunity rejection

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of the parties in his bloc wrote a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday, demanding that he stop the effort to prevent Netanyahu from obtaining immunity from prosecution. The Knesset Arrangements Committee decided on Monday to form a House Committee that would have a majority for rejecting immunity. But the move still required approval by the Knesset plenum. Edelstein had already decided not to accept Blue and White's request to convene the plenum this week. But Netanyahu and his allies said that was not enough and asked that he prevent the plenum from convening before the March 2 election.In the letter drafted in the meeting, the party heads wrote that "the rules of proper procedure during and election recess had been trampled" and that the plenum cannot be convened, because it would "make the Knesset into a circus that would be utilized for political propaganda."The letter was signed by the heads of Likud, Agudat Yisrael, Degel Hatorah, Shas, New Right, National Union and Bayit Yehudi.The meeting came amid reports of anger in the Prime Minister's Office at Edelstein for not preventing the Arrangements Committee from advancing the effort to reject Netanyahu's immunity.Edelstein has not yet responded to the letter.