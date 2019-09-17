Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu slams Facebook, says media giant folds to Left pressure

Netanyahu repeated his previous statements that the media is falsely reporting that large numbers of Right-wing voters are casting their votes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 16:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed social media giant Facebook for closing his chat bot on Tuesday as he was using it to ask users whom are they voting for.

"This is a spin of a spin," he shouted on social media, "they are trying to put to you to sleep, tomorrow you could wake up to [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz sitting here!"

"The chat bot is our way to talk to our supporters," he lamented, "they took a 5 kilo hammer and used it to crush us in the Likud, we are in a difficult struggle." He expressed hope a judge will reverse the decision upon further examination. 

The only way to solve these problems are to go out and vote, said the Prime Minister, "I stand to so many pressures, Facebook doesn't stand up to the pressure of the Left."

Facebook responded that they are working with election committees across the world to assure elections are kept pure.

“We work with Elections Commissions around the world to help protect the integrity of elections. Our policies clearly state developers are required to comply with all applicable laws in the country where their app is available. We have restricted this bot for violating local law until the polling stations are closed tonight,” a Facebook spokesperson said. 

The bot is suspended until ballots close on Tuesday at 10 p.m.  


