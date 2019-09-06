Polls close for the Israelis voting abroad

Polls closed at 6 am Friday for the 5086 Israeli citizens entitled to vote abroad, the Central Election Committee said.



Contrary to what happens in other countries, Israeli law does not allow Israelis who live abroad to vote in their country of residence or to vote by postal ballot. However, certain exceptions exist, such as for Foreign Ministry’s personnel.

According to the Central Election Committee, 69% of voters cast their ballots.The ballots are going to be sent back to Israel to be scrutinized.The general elections in Israel are going to be held on September 17.

