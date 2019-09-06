Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Polls close for the Israelis voting abroad

About 5,000 Israelis are entitled to cast their ballots outside the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 6, 2019 10:38
Israeli ballots in Washington DC on Septembber 5, 2019.

Israeli ballots in Washington DC on Septembber 5, 2019.. (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)

Polls closed at 6 am Friday for the 5086 Israeli citizens entitled to vote abroad, the Central Election Committee said.

Contrary to what happens in other countries, Israeli law does not allow Israelis who live abroad to vote in their country of residence or to vote by postal ballot. However, certain exceptions exist, such as for Foreign Ministry’s personnel.

According to the Central Election Committee, 69% of voters cast their ballots.

The ballots are going to be sent back to Israel to be scrutinized.

The general elections in Israel are going to be held on September 17.


