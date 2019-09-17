President Reuven Rivlin casts ballot: This is our democratic duty

President Reuven Rivlin cast his ballot in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.



"In the days of elections, I traditionally offer congratulations of Happy Election Day, but lately we have been celebrating a little too much," said Rivlin. "Even in the circumstances that have arisen, I ask that we don't forget that this is a real holiday. I ask you, dedicate the necessary amount of time, this is our democratic duty. Neither the president, nor the heads of the parties will determine who will be the next prime minister, only you, who are voting today, [will determine this.]"

"These elections, that came upon us abruptly, brought a feeling of frustration among many of us. But despite this, we have to remember, in the game of democracy, influence only comes through the polling station," said Rivlin in a Facebook video released yesterday explaining his role in the elections.

