Rivlin: Blue and White, Likud must share power - WATCH LIVE

Who will receive the mandate to form a new government?

September 22, 2019 17:30
President Reuven Rivlin votes, September 17, 2019

President Reuven Rivlin votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)

President Reuven Rivlin demanded on Sunday that both Blue and White and Likud be in the next governing coalition.

Rivlin made the statement directly to representatives of Blue and White, who said they want a unity government but have been ruling out Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, because of his pending criminal charges. Rivlin reminded them that Netanyahu has not been indicted.

 "The people of Israel want a government that will be stable," Rivlin said. "A stable goverrnment cannot be a government without both of the two largest parties." 

The head of the Blue and White delegation, MK Moshe Ya'alon said "all Zionist parties" would be welcome in the coalition, a statement interpreted as excluding the Joint List.

MK Zvi Hauser told Rivlin that Gantz's goal would be national reconciliation.

Rivlin told the MKs that the people of Israel were "disgusted" by prospects of a third election.

Schedule of consultations on Sunday 22 September / 22 Elul:

17:00     Kachol Lavan
17:45     Likud
18:30     Joint List
19:15     Shas
20:00     Yisrael Beitenu


