Reporter's notebook: A last-minute appeal in Jerusalem

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his car behind two tents next to the Kotel Monday night.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Monday night in Jerusalem's Old City, a carnival-like atmosphere took hold. High-school trips, overseas students, tourists from around the world and vacationing Israelis jostled with the permanent residents for sidewalk space.





It almost felt like a mini-Yom Haaztzmaut, but was actually a combination of Elul pilgrimages, and – with no work or school the next day – election eve breakouts.

The fast food grill joints in the Jewish Quarter were bursting with diners, and in the Muslim Quarter, the shop owners were beginning to shutter their stalls, with a few half-heartedly calling out to passers-by, "Are you looking for a present?"

A few hundred meters away, just inside the security station to enter the Kotel Plaza, a few dozen people stood on the steps heading down to the plaza, as police blocked off their access.

"Hey, why can't we go down?" one young American yeshiva student in Israel for the year asked a women police officer who was checking her cell phone.

"The prime minister is there praying," she answered, without much enthusiasm or glance upward.

"Hey, Izzy, Bibi's down there," the youth called out to his friend.

Indeed, Benjamin Netanyahu was inside one of two large blue tents set up at the Wall – his car was parked in the other.

There were occasional chants of "Bibi! Bibi!" but most of the temporarily captive pedestrians waited patiently for Netanyahu to finish his Facebook Live prayer service.

His car emerged from tent and inched its way through the plaza, then stopped as Netanyahu got out. A round of cheers erupted as he waved toward the steps and then, much to his security detail's consternation, greeted some of the worshipers who had been herded into a small area of the Wall ahead of his arrival.

Then he was gone, with the knowledge that he had done not only everything earthly possible to secure a victory in Tuesday's election, but was also backing that up with some heavenly appeal.

As the police removed the barricades, people started heading down the steps to the plaza and to their various destinations. The American yeshiva student turned to Izzy and said, "That was cool. How about after we finish at the Wall, let's stop for a shwarma in the Jewish Quarter. It looked pretty good."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });