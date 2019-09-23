Netanyahu 55, Gantz 54 as President Reuven Rivlin concludes consultations

Despite what was virtually a foregone conclusion, President Reuven Rivlin on Monday entered into a second round of consultations with the four remaining factions whose parties will represent the public in the incoming Knesset which, barring a third election, is set to be inaugurated next month.



First to meet with Rivlin on Monday was the delegation of United Torah Judaism.

Media interest had waned since the previous evening. The television crews and still photographers were still in attendance, but most of the reporters who had crowded the President's Residence on Sunday night were absent.Rivlin told them that the nation had gone to sleep the previous night with 46 recommendations that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz be the next prime minister and 40 for Likud leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The number of supporters for Gantz was later reduced to 43 when three members of The Arab Joint List withdrew their recommendation.UTJ support for Netanyahu had for the first time given the prime minister a lead for the first time, said Rivlin, who asked if the party would be willing to go with another candidate.Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said that he wanted to make it very clear that the only nominee for his faction is Netanyahu, who he said had fulfilled all the conditions of the agreement he had signed with them.Both Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni complained bitterly over the inflammatory campaign that had been waged against the ultra-Orthodox community. It was one thing they said to speak out against ultra-Orthodox legislators but another to incite against a whole sector of society - something that is untenable in a Western democracy.The Yemina delegation led by Ayelet Shaked and Moti Yogev was also adamant that it would not accept any nominee other than Netanyahu, but called on Gantz to meet with the prime minister in order to form a national unity government and thus avoid a third round of elections.Shaked said that she had personal dreams and ideological dreams, but was aware that under the circumstances she has to face reality.Labor-Gesher, headed by Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis, focused on social issues - although Peretz, being a resident of Sderot, also referred to the security situation which he said was crucial.Matters of social welfare are no less crucial, he said, underscoring that housing must become affordable as it was in the 1960s. Levy-Abekasis was incensed that the government taxes life-saving medications.She said that her friend Sharon was diagnosed with cancer. The medication which could prolong her life was not in the health basket and costs NIS 15,000 per month. Sharon died two months ago. Her husband Ronen said he could understand that such a rare drug could cost so much, but it bothered him to pay a tax of NIS 2,500 on it each month.The Democratic Union was determined to get rid of Netanyahu and therefore recommended Gantz.

