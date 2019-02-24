United Torah Judaism vows not to enter coalition with Lapid

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The leaders of United Torah Judaism vowed on Sunday not to enter a coalition with Yair Lapid, thereby ruling out entering a government with the Blue and White joint list of Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Lapid’s Yesh Atid party.



Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and senior UTJ MK Moshe Gafni both underlined the fact that they would not enter a coalition with Lapid during the opening of UTJ’s election campaign in Bnei Brak.

If the haredi parties stick by this pledge it will be extremely difficult for Blue and White to form a government based on current polling figures.“I will not join any government in which Lapid sits, plain and simple” said Litzman.“There are ‘anti’ [haredi] parties who united against us,” continued Litzman, adding that UTJ would fight on religious issues such as against haredi enlistment to the army and desecration of Shabbat in public, but also on social issues as well.Gafni said briefly that UTJ was “going with Netanyahu, and said that journalists should “stop asking us these questions.”He added that if Netanyahu is indicted UTJ “will act in accordance with the law,” meaning that since the law allows a prime minister to continue serving even if he is indicted UTJ would still recommend Netanyahu be given the first chance to form a coalition and serve in his government.“We will not go with Lapid into a coalition. We’ve said it and it doesn’t need to be said again,” underlined Gafni.The UTJ leader also said that he and UTJ candidates would not be responding to comments and actions by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, saying that he is desperate for votes and is therefore attacking the haredi community.

