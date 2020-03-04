The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Voters quarantined for coronavirus favor Blue and white - initial results

The Center-Left got a clear majority of votes with Blue and white getting more than twice as many votes as Likud and Labor-Gesher-Meretz received twice as many votes as Yamina.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2020 22:30
A medic in a protective suit votes in a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, Israel March 2, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Monday's election saw 4,073 people vote in 12 special voting stations for those in quarantine after coming back from countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak, after the initial results of the quarantined voters were released by the Central Election Committee.
Those confirmed to have coronavirus were barred from voting completely.
On election day 5,630 of eligible voters were in home-quarantine, with turnout at 70%. The Election Committee took as much precaution as possible not only during the time of voting but also in the counting of the votes, doing so separately.
The votes were as follows:
Blue and White: 2,086
Likud: 1,020
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 580
Yamina: 290



