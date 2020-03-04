Voters quarantined for coronavirus favor Blue and white - initial results

Monday's election saw 4,073 people vote in 12 special voting stations for those in quarantine after coming back from countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak, after the initial results of the quarantined voters were released by the Central Election Committee.Those confirmed to have coronavirus were barred from voting completely.On election day 5,630 of eligible voters were in home-quarantine, with turnout at 70%. The Election Committee took as much precaution as possible not only during the time of voting but also in the counting of the votes, doing so separately.The Center-Left got a clear majority of votes with Blue and White getting more than twice as many votes as Likud and Labor-Gesher-Meretz receiving twice as many votes as Yamina.The votes were as follows:Blue and White: 2,086Likud: 1,020Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 580Yamina: 290