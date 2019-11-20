When would a third election take place?

With Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman’s announcement on Wednesday that he will only support a national unity government and not any other options, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s unwillingness to make the compromises necessary to form one, a third election in less than a year looked closer than ever. Gantz still has until midnight to form a government, but unless something drastic happens between Blue and White and Likud, it does not look like he has any way to make that happen. That gives Gantz two possible course of action before his mandate is automatically revoked. The most likely scenario is that Gantz will admit defeat. He does not have the option of a 14-day extension like the first candidate does, according to Basic Law: Government. Then, the Knesset will have 21 days, until December 11 at midnight, to find a new candidate for prime minister. The candidate must have 61 votes in his or her favor, and it can be Netanyahu or Gantz, even though they failed to build a coalition before, or any other member of Knesset. Should the Knesset fail by then the law says an election should be held on the last Tuesday within 90 days. The 90th day after the Knesset’s deadline is Tuesday, March 10, which is the holiday of Purim. The election is unlikely to be held on Purim, as Central Election Committee Director-General Orly Ades told The Jerusalem Post that the Knesset can vote to postpone the election by up to 10 days, which means March 17 is the likely date for Israel’s third election within one year. Gantz has one alternative to giving up when his deadline rolls along if he does not have a coalition. He can notify Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that he has a coalition, anyway. Edelstein then must schedule a vote to authorize the new government to take place within a week of Blue and White’s announcement. Blue and White would use the interim time to make final agreements in an attempt to get a majority for the Knesset vote. However, sources close to Edelstein pointed out this week that the Speaker could set the vote for the following day, giving Blue and White almost no time to make further progress. If a Blue and White-led government is not voted in by a majority of the MKs present, then the Knesset’s 21 days will kick in, and, should that not bring about a government, March 17 would still be the likely date for an election.