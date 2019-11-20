NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

When would a third election take place?

Gantz still has until midnight to form a government, but unless something drastic happens it does not look like he has any way to make that happen.

Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
With Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman’s announcement on Wednesday that he will only support a national unity government and not any other options, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s unwillingness to make the compromises necessary to form one, a third election in less than a year looked closer than ever.
Gantz still has until midnight to form a government, but unless something drastic happens between Blue and White and Likud, it does not look like he has any way to make that happen. That gives Gantz two possible course of action before his mandate is automatically revoked.
The most likely scenario is that Gantz will admit defeat. He does not have the option of a 14-day extension like the first candidate does, according to Basic Law: Government.
Then, the Knesset will have 21 days, until December 11 at midnight, to find a new candidate for prime minister. The candidate must have 61 votes in his or her favor, and it can be Netanyahu or Gantz, even though they failed to build a coalition before, or any other member of Knesset.
Should the Knesset fail by then the law says an election should be held on the last Tuesday within 90 days. The 90th day after the Knesset’s deadline is Tuesday, March 10, which is the holiday of Purim.
The election is unlikely to be held on Purim, as Central Election Committee Director-General Orly Ades told The Jerusalem Post that the Knesset can vote to postpone the election by up to 10 days, which means March 17 is the likely date for Israel’s third election within one year.
Gantz has one alternative to giving up when his deadline rolls along if he does not have a coalition. He can notify Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that he has a coalition, anyway.
Edelstein then must schedule a vote to authorize the new government to take place within a week of Blue and White’s announcement.
Blue and White would use the interim time to make final agreements in an attempt to get a majority for the Knesset vote.
However, sources close to Edelstein pointed out this week that the Speaker could set the vote for the following day, giving Blue and White almost no time to make further progress.
If a Blue and White-led government is not voted in by a majority of the MKs present, then the Knesset’s 21 days will kick in, and, should that not bring about a government, March 17 would still be the likely date for an election.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benny Gantz Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Get Adi now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by